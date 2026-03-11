PNP warns public against accommodation scams

THE Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) warned the public against online travel and accommodation scams ahead of the summer season.

PNP-ACG spokesperson Wallen Mae Arancillo said scammers lure victims with cheap hotel or resort rates using stolen photos from legitimate websites.

“Ang kadalasan ito yung mga accounts na nag-post ng mga pekeng staycation offers and kadalasan may ginagamit silang mga companies or mismong legit na accommodation, resort man ito or condominium. Ginagawa nila itong mga photos and videos, pinopost nila sa isang account and yung mga accounts na ito ay lalagyan nila ng mga comments, mga reviews,” Arancillo said.

(Scammers typically use accounts that post fake staycation offers. They often use the names of legitimate companies or accommodations, such as resorts or condominiums. They post photos and videos to an account and populate it with fake comments and reviews.)

Arancillo urged the public to verify deals that require immediate payment or appear too cheap.

“Kung makakakita tayo ng mga napakamura or too good to be true offers and kung hinihingan na tayo ng pera, downpayment or full payment magduda na tayo lalong lalo na huwag tayo magbigay ng mga financial accounts natin or mga personal information natin,” she said.

(If we encounter offers that are extremely cheap or too good to be true, and if payment—whether a downpayment or full payment—is required, we should be suspicious. Above all, do not provide financial account details or personal information.)

PNP-ACG data showed 29 vacation scam cases from January to February 2026, compared to 28 cases during the same period last year.

Arancillo said some complainants only discover the fraud upon arriving at the supposed destination.

The PNP-ACG urged the public to conduct legitimacy checks and remain cautious when transacting on social media platforms.

“Sa mga kababayan natin na nagpa-plano magbakasyon, huwag po tayo magmadali, lalong lalo na kung sa social media or online platform tayo nag book since ang mga cybercriminals ay naghahanap lang ng mga puwedeng mabiktima through social engineering,” Arancillo said.

(I urge our fellow citizens who are planning vacations not to rush, especially when booking on social media or online platforms, since cybercriminals are searching for potential victims through social engineering.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)