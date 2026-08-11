PNP warns public vs. fake habagat photos, videos

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the public against sharing unverified information, including fake photos and videos, on social media showing the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), saying these may cause fear or panic.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they had monitored images and videos circulating online that purportedly showed the impacts of the habagat but were actually taken during past weather disturbances and presented as recent events.

He warned that the circulation of misleading information could create a distorted picture of the situation on the ground and cause unnecessary alarm among residents, making it harder for the public to distinguish actual warnings and advisories from false reports.

Nartatez urged the public to verify information first before sharing it to avoid causing fear and panic in communities already affected by heavy rains and flooding.

“Let us be discerning and cautious. Not everything we see online is true,” he said.

Northern Luzon and parts of Southern Luzon were battered by heavy rains and strong winds brought about by the habagat and enhanced by Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay, prompting the suspension of classes and government work.

“A number of kababayans need assistance and accurate information as a result of this calamity. This should be the time for compassion and bayanihan, not the time for any motive-driven anger or any selfish interest,” he added. (TPM)