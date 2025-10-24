PNP warns public vs fake online rentals, travel listings

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the public against fake online rental offers, bogus resort accommodations, and fraudulent travel packages that usually proliferate during long weekends and the holiday season.

In a statement, acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged the public to be vigilant against these scams, which typically begin through online transactions.

He directed all cyber units and local police offices to intensify monitoring of suspicious online activities and promptly respond to reports of cyber fraud targeting travelers and families.

“As Undas and the holiday season draw near, many people are booking trips and accommodations online. Sadly, this is also the time when scammers become more active,” Nartatez said.

“We urge everyone to verify the legitimacy of online rental listings and travel packages before sending payments or personal information. Always check official websites and verified pages,” he added.

Nartatez also warned against schemes such as “rent-tangay” or “booking-tangay,” where fraudsters pose as legitimate lessors or agents, collect down payments, and then disappear after receiving the money.

He said the PNP’s heightened vigilance for this year’s observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day extends not only to cemeteries and transport hubs but also to cyberspace.

“Security today is no longer confined to physical spaces. We are also monitoring digital spaces where misinformation or scams can spread quickly, especially when millions of Filipinos are traveling and staying connected through their phones,” Nartatez said.

“Technology gives us an added layer of situational awareness. It helps us deploy personnel more efficiently and detect possible problems before they escalate,” he added.

So far, no threat has been monitored in anticipation of Undas, the acting PNP chief said.

On the ground, around 25,300 police personnel and 22,000 force multipliers will be deployed nationwide to ensure public safety and security. Assistance desks, patrol teams, and traffic management units will also be stationed in cemeteries, bus terminals, seaports, and airports.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño encouraged the public to immediately report any suspicious activity online or in their surroundings.

“Prevention begins with awareness,” he said.

“If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Coordinate only with verified booking platforms, and don’t hesitate to contact the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group for assistance,” he added.

The PNP also reminded the public that in case of emergencies or if police assistance is needed, they may call the Unified 911 for immediate response and coordination. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)