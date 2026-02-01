PNP warns public vs rising crypto, online investment scams

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) warned the public anew against the rising threat of cryptocurrency and other online investment scams, which continue to victimize a growing number of Filipinos.

Data from the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) show that 311 investment scam cases were reported nationwide from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

Of these, 12 cases involved cryptocurrency-related schemes.

Authorities said these scams typically lure victims with promises of unusually high returns and, in some cases, encourage them to recruit additional investors.

In order to gain trust, scammers may initially allow withdrawals. However, access to accounts and earnings is eventually blocked, resulting in the permanent loss of invested funds.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with online investment platforms.

“Ang bawat Pilipino ay may karapatan na maprotektahan ang kanilang pinaghirapang pera. Kaya naman hinihikayat namin ang lahat na maging mapanuri at huwag basta-basta magtiwala sa mga online platform na nag-aalok ng sobrang taas na kita,” Nartatez said.

(Every Filipino has the right to have their hard-earned money protected. That is why we encourage everyone to be vigilant and not to easily trust online platforms that offer extremely high returns.)

He advised the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, noting that online scams pose risks beyond financial losses.

“Hindi lang pera ang nakataya kundi ang inyong seguridad. Mas mainam ang magtanong at mag-verify bago mag-invest upang mapigilan ang mga scammer at mapanatili ang tiwala sa online financial transactions,” said Nartatez.

(Not only your money is at stake, but also your security. It is better to ask questions and verify first before investing to prevent scammers and maintain trust in online financial transactions.)

The PNP advised citizens to verify the legitimacy of online investment and cryptocurrency platforms before committing funds.

It cautioned the public against offers guaranteeing high returns, sharing personal banking or account information online, and ignoring warning signs of fraud.

Authorities also encouraged the public to stay informed, ask questions, and educate family members about common online scam tactics to prevent victimization.

The PNP, through the Anti-Cybercrime Group, said it continues to intensify public awareness efforts and provide guidance to help Filipinos safely navigate online financial opportunities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)