PNP warns vs AI-assisted love scams



THE Philippine National Police (PNP) warned the public anew of the rising threat of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted love scams as Valentine’s Day nears.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) to step up its cybercrime monitoring as scammers adopt more sophisticated tools to victimize Filipinos.

Nartatez said scammers now use AI to build fake identities and maintain emotional manipulation, making their operations more coordinated and believable before eventually moving to financial exploitation.

He noted the continuous training of ACG personnel in AI detection, deepfake analysis, and digital forensics to deter emerging forms of love scams amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

“The PNP is continuously strengthening its cybercrime units by enhancing our technical capabilities, specialized training, and inter-agency coordination. AI scams are evolving, so we really need to step up in terms of improving the investigation skills and operational capability of our personnel,” he said.

Nartatez added that, through coordination with other government agencies and civil society groups, the PNP is pushing for the upgrade of cybercrime equipment and investigative tools to allow faster information sharing and quicker takedown of scam operations.

Earlier, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and civil-society group Scam Watch PH cautioned the public about the rising danger of AI-driven love scams targeting individuals seeking romantic relationships.

Authorities said these schemes prey on emotional vulnerability rather than a lack of awareness, with common targets including those seeking foreign partners, financially secure professionals, women under pressure to marry, men dealing with rejection, and solo parents.

Six prevalent love scam profiles in the country include the “Sad Boi/Sad Gurl,” “Seducer,” “Investor,” “Serviceman,” “Escort,” and “Slow Burn,” each employing distinct methods to gain trust and solicit money.

“Ang pangunahing mensahe namin sa publiko ay maging mapagmatyag at huwag basta-basta magtiwala sa mga nakikilala online. Kahit mukhang totoo ang larawan, boses, o video, maaaring gawa ito ng AI at ginagamit para manloko. We urge everyone: think before you click, verify before you trust, and never send money or personal information to someone you have not personally met,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)