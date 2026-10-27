PNP warns vs fake military job offers in Europe

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) warned the public on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, about a suspected illegal recruitment scheme offering military jobs in Eastern Europe that allegedly involved bypassing immigration screening.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed concerned police units to take action against the scheme targeting Filipinos seeking employment abroad.

“We will not allow unscrupulous individuals or syndicates to exploit the aspirations of any of our kababayan for overseas employment. No promise of a high-paying job should come at the expense of a Filipino’s safety, dignity, or future,” he said.

On October 17, airport authorities prevented three Filipinos aged 21, 51, and 50 from leaving the country through Davao International Airport after they were suspected of being recruited for military and border guard positions in Eastern Europe.

The three initially claimed they were traveling to Thailand to participate in or coach a Muay Thai tournament but later disclosed their intended employment, for which they were allegedly promised monthly salaries of P200,000.

They said two foreign recruiters offered to shoulder their travel expenses and arrange their European electronic visas while they were in Thailand. The group was initially instructed on October 13 to use a supposed “backdoor” route through Zamboanga before the plan shifted to air travel from Davao.

The alleged victims have been referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

Nartatez ordered police units to intensify surveillance and monitoring of suspected illegal recruiters, stressing the need for closer coordination among law enforcement agencies to prevent more Filipinos from falling victim to deceptive recruitment schemes.

“Illegal recruiters prey on the hopes of our kababayans by disguising dangerous schemes as opportunities for a better future. We will strengthen our intelligence operations and coordination with partner agencies to expose these schemes and hold those responsible accountable,” the top cop said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)