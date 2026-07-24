PNP warns vs fake QR code scams stealing money, personal data

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the public about the growing use of fake QR codes by scammers to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting victims as it steps up its campaign against cyber fraud.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force will strengthen its coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to identify and prosecute individuals and groups responsible for distributing fraudulent QR codes, particularly those used on online selling platforms.

The move follows the government’s intensified efforts to curb cyber-enabled crimes and online scams, in line with the Marcos administration’s directive to strengthen digital security.

According to the PNP, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the growing popularity of QR code payments by replacing legitimate payment codes with fake ones.

Instead of sending payments to the intended seller, buyers unknowingly transfer their money directly into accounts controlled by scammers.

Authorities also warned about QR code phishing, or “quishing,” in which victims are tricked into scanning malicious QR codes that redirect them to fake websites.

These fraudulent sites are designed to collect sensitive information, including usernames, passwords, online banking credentials, and other personal data.

Police said scammers continue to find new ways to exploit technology, making it necessary for law enforcement agencies to strengthen their cybercrime investigations and work closely with other government agencies.

Nartatez said the PNP will use its cybercrime investigation capabilities to trace those behind these schemes and hold them accountable.

He stressed that while QR codes have made digital payments faster and more convenient, criminals have also found ways to misuse the technology to victimize consumers and online businesses.

The PNP advised the public to verify the source of any QR code before scanning it, especially when making payments or entering personal information.

Consumers were also reminded to double-check that payment QR codes provided by online sellers are legitimate and have not been altered or replaced.

Authorities encouraged anyone who encounters suspicious QR codes or believes they may have been targeted by this type of scam to immediately report the incident to the police.

The PNP emphasized that public vigilance remains one of the strongest defenses against cybercriminals, urging Filipinos to exercise caution whenever using digital payment platforms and other online services. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)