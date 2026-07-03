PNP warns vs growing number of false school-related threats

“We do acknowledge the public's concern about recent events, especially in our schools, violence, and we are actively working with the school authorities, the local governments and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of our school children, ‘yung ating mga estudyante,” Co said.

“Our advice to the public is first, stay calm but be vigilant. Report any threat or information that you might have immediately to the authorities. One of the most important for us is not to share unverified information as it only amplifies the fear of the public, lalo lang po nakakadagdag especially itong mga gawa-gawa,” he added.

The warning comes after several schools across the country experienced class suspensions and emergency security responses because of false reports in the wake of two separate violent incidents involving students.

Authorities have tightened security measures following the deadly shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where three students were killed and at least 20 others were injured.

Another incident occurred at a private school in General Trias, Cavite, where seven students were wounded in a stabbing attack perpetrated by a female student.

The incidents prompted schools nationwide to review campus security protocols and coordinate more closely with law enforcement.

Co said enhanced coordination between police and school officials has already prevented potential security incidents in several areas.

“As a matter of fact, our cooperation and close coordination with school authorities have already borne fruit. There were some instances where we were able to prevent would-be or potential incidents in Iloilo, Aparri and Mandaluyong where we were able to recover illegal drugs, firearms, mga patalim, mga knives,” he said.

“We are not saying that they brought it there to launch an attack or a mass shooting or any other attack, but having found them before they can be used is a win for us,” Co added.

The police official encouraged schools, parents and communities to continue working closely with authorities to strengthen security and identify potential threats before they escalate.

"We would like to encourage further cooperation and coordination with the community para lalo natin mapaigting ang pagbabantay sa ating mga eskwelahan," Co said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) called on schools to maximize the role of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in safeguarding learners and preventing school-related violence.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said ensuring children's safety requires a whole-of-community approach involving schools, families, local governments and communities.

"Schools cannot do this alone. Parents cannot do this alone. Pananagutan nating lahat ang kaligtasan ng ating mga anak, at ang PTA ang isa sa pinakamahalagang tulay na nagdurugtong sa pamilya, paaralan, at komunidad upang mapangalagaan ang bawat mag-aaral," Angara said in a statement.

DepEd said its Omnibus PTA Guidelines under DepEd Order 13, s. 2022 already provide schools with a framework for strengthening collaboration between parents and teachers in identifying learner concerns, supporting child protection programs and promoting student welfare.

The department encouraged schools to use PTA assemblies and regular meetings to strengthen communication with parents, discuss learner attendance and behavior, identify students who may need additional support, and reinforce positive discipline, anti-bullying initiatives, responsible digital citizenship and mental health awareness.

“Our conversations with parents should not begin only when a problem has already occurred. The PTA gives us the opportunity to build trust, identify warning signs early, and work together before issues escalate,” Angara said.

He also urged PTAs to organize parenting seminars, values formation sessions, digital safety orientations, peer support programs and partnerships with barangays, local government units, youth organizations and health professionals to further strengthen school communities.

“The strongest safeguard against violence is a community that knows its children well. When parents and teachers communicate regularly, when schools work closely with local governments and community partners, and when learners know they have trusted adults they can turn to, we create an environment where problems are addressed early and every child feels safe, supported, and valued,” the secretary added.

The PNP and DepEd both said they will continue working together to strengthen campus security, encourage early reporting of potential threats and ensure that schools remain safe learning environments for students nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)