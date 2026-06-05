PNP warns vs prank calls as Unified 911 system expands nationwide

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, June 5, 2026, urged the public to use the country's emergency hotline responsibly as the government expands the Unified 911 system to more regions.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. warned that repeated prank calls could eventually block users from accessing emergency assistance.

He issued the reminder following the activation of Unified 911 satellite command centers in Iloilo, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, and Leyte, as part of the government's efforts to strengthen emergency response services across the country and to provide faster and more reliable police response to the public.

Nartatez, who attended the activation of the satellite command center in Iloilo on June 4, said safeguards built into the system are intended to prevent abuse while ensuring emergency resources remain available for legitimate cases.

“The blocking mechanism is designed to deter repeated abuse of the 911 system, but we will ensure that legitimate emergency concerns are properly addressed. We encourage the public to use the hotline responsibly so that emergency services remain accessible to those who truly need assistance,” Nartatez said.

According to the PNP chief, individuals who make three prank calls may lose access to the emergency hotline, noting that the system can identify both the phone number used and the location of prank callers.

Nartatez warned that misuse of the emergency line carries consequences and could leave offenders unable to seek help during an actual emergency, reiterating the once blocked the phone numbers could no longer be used to access 911.

“The 911 hotline is a lifeline that can save lives. We appeal to the public to use it responsibly and avoid prank calls, as every false report can delay assistance to people facing real emergencies,” he said.

He added that public cooperation is essential to the effectiveness of the Unified 911 system.

“The success of the Unified 911 system depends not only on technology but also on public cooperation. While we continue strengthening our emergency response capabilities, responsible use of the hotline is equally important to ensure that help reaches those in need without delay,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said the continued rollout of Unified 911 facilities aims to improve coordination and emergency response capabilities nationwide while ensuring that hotline services remain available for genuine emergencies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)