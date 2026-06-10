PNP welcomes conviction of Canadian linked to P9.5-B drug haul

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) hailed the conviction of Canadian national Thomas Gordon O’Quinn, describing the court ruling as a significant victory in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and a demonstration of the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts anchored on due process and the rule of law.

In a 19-page decision dated May 29, 2026, O’Quinn was found guilty by a Tagaytay City Regional Trial Court for two counts of illegal possession of dangerous drugs in connection with an investigation stemming from the seizure of approximately 1.4 tons of shabu worth P9.5 billion in Batangas in 2024.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a P500,000 fine for possessing 45 grams of shabu. It also handed down a second life sentence and a P10-million fine for possession of 81.65 grams of cocaine.

“The court finds that the chain of custody over the seized dangerous drugs remained unbroken, and the integrity and evidentiary value of the corpus delicti have been properly preserved,” the judge stated in the decision.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the conviction highlights the importance of building cases that lead not only to arrests and drug seizures but also to successful prosecution in court.

“This case highlights that our anti-illegal drugs campaign is not only measured by arrests and seizures but also by successful convictions. The suspect was arrested without loss of life, evidence was preserved, and the judicial process ultimately resulted in a conviction, reflecting the effectiveness of a rules-based approach to law enforcement,” Nartatez said.

O’Quinn was arrested on May 16, 2024, at a wellness resort in Tagaytay City following intelligence operations that linked him to the interdiction of a large-scale drug shipment in Alitagtag, Batangas, on April 15, 2024.

Authorities had seized around 1.4 tons of shabu valued at approximately P9.5 billion, one of the largest anti-drug operations conducted in the country.

Court records cited by the PNP showed that the driver, Ajalon Michael Zarate, of the intercepted van, containing billions worth of illegal drugs, identified several alleged associates, including an individual known as “James Toby Martin.”

Investigators later determined that the name was allegedly one of several aliases used by O’Quinn.

The PNP said investigators also verified through the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime that O’Quinn was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice related to drug offenses in the United States.

Authorities learned that O’Quinn regularly visited a wellness resort in Tagaytay for detox therapy.

Acting on information from an informant, surveillance teams monitored the resort and coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit.

The court noted that O’Quinn was the sole occupant of the villa where the drugs were recovered and had no legal authority to possess them.

Following the conviction, Nartatez directed police units to sustain operational momentum and strengthen coordination with partner agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration and international law enforcement counterparts.

He also commended the police personnel involved in the operation, citing the arrest’s peaceful execution and the proper preservation of evidence that ultimately secured the conviction.

“The successful prosecution of a suspect linked to one of the country's largest drug seizures sends a strong message that drug syndicates will be held accountable under the rule of law. We will continue working with our local and international partners to ensure that those involved in the illegal drug trade are brought before the courts and held accountable,” the PNP chief said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)