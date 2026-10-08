Poa: Sara ‘unaware’ of joint bank account with dad

THE defense in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial said she had no knowledge of or participation in transactions involving millions of pesos in joint bank accounts with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the impeachment trial on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, defense lawyer Michael Poa said Duterte had no recollection of two time deposit accounts opened in 2010 at the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Julia Vargas Branch in Pasig City that a bank witness said were under her name and that of her father.

“Our client does not have any recollection of this account,” Poa said in response to a query from Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros.

“When the accounts came up, we looked into these accounts, and the Vice President asked me to verify them because she does not remember having such an account and said she had no transactions involving it,” Poa said in Tagalog.

During his cross-examination of BPI Central Manila Branches Division Head Marwin Galvez, Poa established that Sara Duterte’s signature did not appear on the transaction documents presented in connection with the joint account. However, Galvez confirmed that the documents he had seen bore Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

The accounts had initial deposits of P40.65 million and P55 million. The P40.65-million time deposit grew to about P41.72 million by March 2011 after several rollovers, bringing the combined amount under discussion to about P96.7 million.

Private prosecutor James Bryan Ibrahim Alih pointed out during the trial that a P41.7-million manager’s check linked to one of the accounts was “floating” and did not appear in year-end account balances.

He also presented records involving another manager’s check worth more than P16 million that was payable to businessman Samuel “Sammy” Uy, whom former senator Antonio Trillanes IV had tagged as a drug personality.

Galvez confirmed that the P41.7-million manager’s check was purchased by Duterte in March 2011 and remained unutilized after its six-month validity period.

He explained that a client may opt not to use a manager’s check and, if it remains undeposited, the funds will not appear in the client’s account balance because they have already been transferred to the bank’s manager’s-check settlement account.

Senator-judge Panfilo Lacson said the prosecution appeared to be seeking to establish concealment on the part of the Vice President, while Senator-judge Vicente Sotto III likened the practice of issuing and later replacing unused manager’s checks to the Filipino folk dance Tinikling.

“Yun daw pag-issue ng manager’s check tapos hindi ginamit, later on after the 31st of December ibabalik. Ang tawag daw doon, tinikling. Ganon daw ang ginagawa ng mga ibang umiiwas (They say that when a manager’s check is issued but not used, and then returned after December 31, they call that Tinikling. That is supposedly what some people do to avoid detection),” Sotto said.

December 31 is the cutoff date for the annual declaration of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Senator-judge Sherwin Gatchalian said the reported P96-million joint deposits of Sara and Rodrigo Duterte should have been reflected in the Vice President’s SALNs, but he said he did not find the amount declared in her SALNs.

Wednesday’s trial also revealed, based on testimonies from bank representatives, that Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, had combined year-end bank balances of more than P59 million in 2022, more than P71 million in 2023, more than P22 million in 2024, and more than P39 million in 2025 across accounts in eight banks.

Duterte’s and Carpio’s bank balances were among the financial records the prosecution sought to compare with the Vice President’s SALNs as part of allegations of unexplained wealth and undeclared assets. / TPM