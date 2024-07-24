Pogo: A brief history leading to ban in Philippines

While Pogos began their operation in the Philippines in 2003, they went vigorous starting in 2016 when the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte relaxed the country’s internet gambling policies with consideration to revenue and creation of more jobs for Filipinos.

Before they could operate, Pogos are required to obtain a license to operate from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

There are three categories in which first is where dealers do online games through live streaming, while the second and third are subsectors of Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) that focus on back-office services through an actual office space.

Pagcor said the number of licensed Pogos in the country peaked to more than 300 in 2019, generating more than P7 billion in license fees.

This has also resulted in the massive arrival of Chinese nationals in the country to work in Pogo. A significant number was undocumented.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that in 2019, of the over 118,000 workers of Pogo, only 21,000 were Filipinos.

The Pogo industry in the country, however, experienced a setback due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which forced several firms to cease operations.

The number of Filipinos working in Pogos went down between 14,000 and 16,000 from 2020 to 2022, while it bounced back to around 25,000 out of the total 66,500 employees in 2023.

Economic impact

In a statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the Pogos’ estimated total economic benefits only amounted to P166.49 billion per year, significantly lower than the estimated total economic costs of P265.74 billion annually.

This means around P99.52 billion net cost for the country each year.

The economic benefits took into account government revenues, such as tax revenues from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), as well as Gross Gaming Revenues from Pagcor, estimated income from office and residential space rentals, transportation, and the additional demand from the private consumption of employees and entities.

Indirect economic benefits, which comprised the associated economic activities, as well as government revenues earned from Pogos’ multiplier effects, were also noted.

The estimated economic costs of Pogos include the undesired effects of reputational risks, which have an impact on foreign direct investments, noting that Pogo-related crimes also bring negative impact in terms of the country’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.

“Apart from these, Pogos entail social costs, which are unquantifiable. This includes the loss of life as well as physical and psychological harm to victims of criminal activities,” said Recto.

“Pogo operations also affect communities by increasing fear and anxiety associated with illegal activities. Additionally, the perception that groups engaged in illegal or criminal activities wield significant economic influence in certain areas erodes institutional integrity,” he added.

Recto said that this cost-benefit analysis report, which was submitted to Marcos on June 25, 2025, was the basis of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to implement a total ban of Pogo in the country. The President announced the ban during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22, 2024.

The dark side of Pogos

Marcos took note of the illicit activities of Pogos disguising as legitimate entities such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture and even murder.

Over the past years, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded dozens of kidnapping for ransom and torture incidents of Chinese nationals, particularly Pogo workers, by their fellow citizens.

While police would exhaust their resources and efforts to resolve a case, particularly to rescue the victims, it usually does not prosper as the victims, who most of them, will refuse to pursue charges against their violators.