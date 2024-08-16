Pogo worker profiling eyed for September completion

Also read: Marcos orders total ban of Pogo

In a recent press briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they want to complete the profiling of all Pogo workers by next month.

"By next month, at the latest, we should be able to finish with our profiling activities," said Laguesma.

"We are ready with our possible interventions (for displaced Pogo workers)," he added.

Laguesma said they are in close coordination with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) with regards to the Pogos and their workers.

"We will also visit those that have yet to submit their list of would-be affected workers," said Laguesma.

In his last State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos ordered the ban on Pogos in the country, adding that all such entities must cease operations by the end of the year.

Marcos, then, directed Dole to find employment opportunities for Filipinos, who would lose employment.

Pagcor estimated that some 40,000 Pogo workers stand to lose their jobs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)