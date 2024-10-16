Pogo workers now operate in smaller units

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago said Tuesday, October 15, 2024, that workers of big Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) companies are now operating in smaller groups to avoid being detected by authorities.

In a press conference, Santiago said these smaller groups operate in residential units or apartments.

“Para hindi mahalata na Pogo pa rin yun (to avoid detection that it's still a Pogo). To continue their scamming activities,” Santiago said.

Santiago made the statement following the arrest of 17 foreign nationals while at their workstation in a residential unit-turned-office in Makati City.

He said the arrested individuals who formerly worked in bigger Pogos were allegedly involved in hacking and love and crypto scams.

Meanwhile, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio said that based on their monitoring, there are around 100 illegal Pogo hubs still operating underground across the country.

Casio shared the same information as the NBI that the former employees of big Pogos, including Filipino nationals, have disintegrated into smaller units.

“Ang problema talaga natin ay yung mga illegal talaga from the get-go. Yung sa umpisa pa lang illegal na talaga sila, underground na po sila. Yun yung nagiging problema ngayon sapagkat hinahabol po natin sila all over the country… Kasi yung dating malalaki na daan-daan, ‘yung libo ang mga empleyado, nag-disintegrate sila into smaller units kaya mas lalo silang dumami,” Casio said.

(Our real problem is with those who were illegal from the start. From the very beginning, they were already underground. That’s the issue now because we’re chasing them all over the country. The large operations that used to have hundreds or even thousands of employees have disbanded into smaller units, which has only increased their numbers.)

“'Yung hamon talaga ay napakaraming nag-underground. There are a good number of them and we’re having difficulty catching up. If assuming lang po na may matira after December 31, magtutuloy-tuloy pa rin ang mandato ng task force na kinabibilangan namin… Assuming may matira pa beyond December, we’ll still go after them and close them down,” he added.

(The real challenge is that many have gone underground. There are a good number of them, and we’re having difficulty keeping up. Assuming there are still some left after December 31, the mandate of our task force will continue. If there are any remaining beyond December, we will still pursue them and shut them down.)

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the ban of Pogos in the country starting January 1, 2024.

This came following the discovery of illegal Pogos in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, which uncovered the criminal activities of Pogos such as human trafficking, scamming, hacking and surveillance of government websites, kidnapping and even murder. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)