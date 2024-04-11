Pokwang’s ex-partner Lee O’Brian deported

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the deportation of American national Lee O’Brian, the ex-partner of actress comedian Marietta Subong, more popularly known as Pokwang.

In a statement, the BI said O’Brian will be blacklisted, which means he is no longer allowed to enter the Philippines.

It said it has found merit in Pokwang's deportation case against O’Brian, the father of her youngest daughter.

In her complaints, Pokwang said O’Brian rendered work in different production companies without securing required Department of Labor and Employment and BI permits.

“The BI found merit in the said complaint and ordered O’Brian deported in December for violation of the conditions of his stay. O’Brian filed for a motion for reconsideration, which was eventually denied,” the BI said.

O’Brian left the Philippines on Monday evening, April 8, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)