Police, AFP, Coast Guard strengthen joint security coordination

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has strengthened coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for a more robust security posture during the 5th National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) meeting held on March 3 at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp BGen Rafael T. Crame, Quezon City.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the meeting with AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rommel Roldan and PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, where the agencies discussed measures to improve joint security operations and information sharing.

Nartatez said the meeting aimed to enhance interoperability among the three agencies and strengthen intelligence coordination to improve the country’s overall security posture.

“This is a regular meeting of the minds to discuss ways in further improving our operational capabilities, especially in terms of intelligence-sharing and interoperability, for the protection and peace of mind of the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.

During the meeting, the JPSCC reviewed directives issued in previous sessions and received operational updates from its joint units handling intelligence, operations, logistics, cyber operations, civil and community relations, legal and investigation, and education and training.

The council also approved JPSCC Resolution 01-2026, which aims to sustain Stable Internal Peace and Security Areas (Sips), and adopted Joint Letter Directive 01-2026, outlining unified guidelines for the implementation of the SIPS program.

In addition, the three agencies adopted a joint strategic communication plan called Pagkakaisa, which is intended to strengthen coordinated messaging among the security sector.

Nartatez said the initiatives are expected to close operational gaps between agencies and improve coordination from the national level down to local units.

“Mas magiging seamless ang coordination, tuloy-tuloy ang information flow from national to local level. Through JPSCC, napapabilis ang decision making at deployment. This prevents criminals from exploiting gaps between agencies,” he said.

The PNP chief also ordered intensified real-time intelligence coordination with the AFP and PCG, along with expanded joint visibility patrols in urban areas and coastal communities.

He said monitoring of identified security hotspots will also be strengthened.

Nartatez said the security sector remains on alert amid evolving threats.

“We are confident but not complacent. Mataas ang ating preparedness level pero patuloy ang monitoring at operations. Ang mensahe namin sa publiko: the security sector is united. Magkakasama ang PNP, AFP, at PCG para panatilihing ligtas ang bansa,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)