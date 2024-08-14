Police chief, 6 others suffer 1st degree burn following butane explosion

THE police chief of San Simon Police Station in Pampanga and six of his personnel were hurt after a portable stove exploded inside the municipal police station, the Philippine National Police (PNP)said on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

In a report reaching Camp Crame, police said the explosion happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, while the personnel of San Simon Police Station were preparing their meal using a portable stove with butane gas.

San Simon Police Chief Major Leonardo Lacambra and his team—Police Staff Sergeant (PSsg) Mary Jane Genobili, PSsg Jay-R M. Mabborang, non-uniformed personnel (NUP) Rolalyn Pascua, NUP Marvin Novesteras, Rowena Ignacio Celestial, and Euis Pauig—sustained first-degree burns.

They were taken to the hospital, and after they were treated, the three of them were immediately discharged. Only the chief, his wife, one PNP officer, and one non-uniformed personnel remained, considering that they had some burns on their faces, which are being monitored.

Dimaandal has ordered an investigation into the explosion, which was suspectedly caused by a leak in the butane inserted into the portable stove.

“Napapa-conduct pa rin po tayo ng investigation para malaman po natin ang buong detalye at para malaman natin kung ano ang mga pananagutan ng mga taong involved sa insidente na ito,” Dimaandal said.

(We are still conducting an investigation to determine the full details and to find out the responsibilities of the individuals involved in this incident.)

“Sinabihan na rin natin ang mga chief of police na makipag-ugnayan sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry para makapag-conduct ng inspection para i-check ang quality ng butane na itinitinda nila, para maiwasan ang mga insidente nangyayari kagaya ng nangyayari sa San Simon Municipal Police Station,” he added. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)