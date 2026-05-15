Police colonel, 6 others dismissed over missing P13-M evidence money

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has dismissed seven police officers from service over the disappearance of PHP13 million in evidence money seized following a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Bataan in October 2024.

Under a general order, a police lieutenant colonel was dismissed effective May 12, 2026 for grave neglect of duty.

In a separate special order, a police executive master sergeant, a senior master sergeant, and four patrolmen were dismissed effective May 13 for nine counts of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty and conduct unbecoming of police officers.

All of the dismissed personnel were members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). Both orders were dated May 13, 2026.

The dismissal also carried penalties including cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from re-employment in government service.

The raid was conducted on Oct. 29, 2024 by CIDG operatives and agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) through a search warrant tied to alleged qualified human trafficking violations.

The missing evidence money came to light in September 2025 after CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, then newly appointed, ordered a comprehensive inventory of all cases and evidence under the unit’s custody.

CIDG's newly designated evidence custodian discovered that nine boxes containing cash were missing from the inventory list. An investigation later revealed that the former CIDG evidence custodian had taken the boxes home.

The nine boxes were eventually returned to CIDG headquarters, but a subsequent inventory showed that PHP13.45 million in cash was missing.

One of the implicated police officers later admitted involvement in the pilferage and identified several alleged accomplices.

Criminal complaints, including qualified theft, malversation, falsification of public documents and illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes, have been filed against the police officers involved. (PNA)