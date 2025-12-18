Police colonel relieved from post over mauling of subordinate

A POLICE officer was relieved from his post after allegedly mauling a subordinate inside Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group Director Brigadier General Hansel Marantan said he immediately took custody of the police colonel who allegedly beat up a police patrolman over a vehicle parking altercation.

Marantan said the incident happened following their Christmas party on December 16.

According to the victim, the police colonel threatened and berated him and even pointed his gun at him.

The police patrolman sustained wounds on his face.

Marantan said the police colonel was charged with administrative and criminal offenses.

“Well, grave threats—that’s very obvious—and slight physical injury. Well, maybe you will be asking me about the administrative [case]. As I have said, your criminal liability is also your administrative liability—that’s dismissal per se,” he said.

“Assuming na naharangan, that is not enough reason to get angry and resort to grave threats and all that. Ang sabi raw sa kanya, papatayin siya—maraming kuwento eh—papatayin, wala kayong respeto sa akin. In fact, I have read his report. Natatakot siguro siya. Even then, if he recants his report, the administrative case will proceed because the PNP has already taken cognizance of the matter,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)