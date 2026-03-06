Police ensure safety, security of Korean nationals in PH

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is committed to enhancing cooperation with its South Korean counterpart to ensure the safety and security of their citizens here, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said on Friday.

The commitment was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on police cooperation between the PNP and the Korean National Police Agency during the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to the Philippines on March 3.

“The Philippine National Police is committed to closely coordinating with our South Korean counterparts in ensuring the safety and security of their citizens in the country. Our good working relationship extends to information and experience sharing to effectively combat transnational crimes,” Nartatez said in a news release.

South Koreans remain among the largest foreign communities in the Philippines.

Over the years, both governments have worked together in addressing crimes involving their nationals, including fraud, cybercrime, and other cross-border offenses.

“This MOU will strengthen our working relations with the police force in South Korea in our peace and order and law enforcement efforts. It also enhances the sharing of key information needed in the conduct of operation and investigation,” Nartatez noted.

He said the agreement would help hasten the resolution of cases involving Filipinos and Koreans, and allow both sides to share gathered intelligence and key case information more efficiently.

Under the agreement, the PNP and the Korean police will also intensify bilateral security exchanges, while joint training, capability-building initiatives, and closer operational coordination are expected to follow.

Nartatez said this will help align local police standards with global practices.

“This kind of agreement will also show that the PNP is committed to being at par with police forces across the globe,” he said.

As part of the MOU’s implementation, Nartatez directed chiefs of police and heads of national support units to establish more help desks that will focus on assisting victims and expediting investigations involving Korean citizens. (PNA)