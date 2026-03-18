Police gear up ahead of March 19 nationwide transport strike

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday expressed readiness to ensure peace and order for the planned nationwide transport strike scheduled on Thursday.

Local police commanders, particularly in urban areas, have already stepped up monitoring to identify potentially affected areas and implement early measures to safeguard commuters and those not joining the strike.

“While we understand the concerns being raised by those in the public transportation sector, we hope that they reconsider their decision to hold a strike for this is really not a time for that,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, your PNP is ready to maintain peace and order and assist commuters,” he added.

Transport group PISTON declared a nationwide transport strike set for Thursday in response to rising fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to PISTON national president Mody Floranda, the strike will cover not only Metro Manila but also other parts of the country.

Nartatez directed local police chiefs to initiate coordination with strike organizers to ensure that all planned protest actions remain orderly and do not infringe on the rights of the general public.

In anticipation of the strike, Nartatez also instructed local police chiefs to prepare police vehicles for the PNP’s “Libreng Sakay” program to assist commuters who may be affected by the temporary halt of public transport if needed.

He further instructed commanders to identify strategic routes to maximize the reach of police assistance and cater to the highest number of affected citizens.

The PNP chief urged strike organizers to police their own ranks as he emphasized that the national police's main goal is to avoid any tension between the protesters, the commuting public, and law enforcement authorities. (PNA)