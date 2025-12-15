Police, gun owners warned vs indiscriminate firing during holiday season

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the strict enforcement of a one-strike policy against indiscriminate firing incidents as part of heightened security measures for the holiday season.

In a statement, Nartatez said the policy reflects the PNP’s zero-tolerance stance on celebratory gunfire and other reckless use of firearms that endanger lives and disrupt public safety.

“Ang baril ay hindi laruan at lalong hindi simbolo ng kawalan ng disiplina,” Nartatez said.

“Sa panahon ng selebrasyon, mas mahalaga ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa. I-celebrate natin ang Pasko at Bagong Taon nang ligtas, tahimik, at walang napapahamak,” Nartatez added.

Under the one-strike policy, any person,civilian or police personnel, found to have engaged in indiscriminate firing will face immediate action, without warnings or second chances.

“This measure is meant to deter irresponsible behavior and prevent injuries and deaths, especially during Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Nartatez said.

For members of the PNP, Nartatez emphasized that accountability will be swift and firm, noting they will face both administrative and criminal liabilities.

Administrative sanctions may include dismissal from the service, forfeiture of benefits, and perpetual disqualification from public office, while criminal cases may be filed under the Revised Penal Code and other applicable laws, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Nartatez also reminded commanders of their responsibility to maintain discipline within their ranks.

He warned that unit leaders will be held accountable for violations committed by their personnel.

He also directed all police units to immediately relieve and place under preventive suspension any PNP member implicated in indiscriminate firing while investigations are ongoing.

Nartatez likewise appealed to licensed civilian gun owners to exercise restraint and responsibility.

He stressed that responsible firearm ownership means proper storage, self-control, and strict compliance with the law at all times.

To support enforcement, the PNP has activated reporting mechanisms, including hotlines and official social media platforms, to encourage the public to immediately report incidents of indiscriminate firing. Police units have likewise been directed to ensure rapid response to verified reports. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)