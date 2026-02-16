Police hunting down killers of teacher, electric coop exec

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is on a full-scale manhunt against the perpetrators behind the fatal shooting Saturday of a public school teacher in Isabela and the director of an electric cooperative in Oriental Mindoro.

In Isabela, teacher and Ms. Philippines-Earth 2013 runner-up Lullete Jane de Guzman, who just turned 33 on Jan. 22, was with her three children inside their sports utility vehicle when gunned down right in front of their residence in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel town.

Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ormeco) director Antonio Mendeja was checking his vehicle in Pinamalayan town when shot dead.

“Strong words of condemnation against these cowardly attacks are not enough. We will focus on identifying and arresting all those involved in these two killings in the interest of justice and the rule of law,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

Mendeja was a "pillar of integrity and a voice for the voiceless," according to an Ormeco statement.

“While we celebrate a legacy of light and empowerment, we cannot remain silent in the face of tragedy. We honor their memory by demanding the truth. Justice for Director Antonio M. Mendeja is not just a plea. It is a necessity for the peace of our community,” the statement read.

Nartatez directed the Police Regional Offices Cagayan Valley and Mimaropa to arrest those responsible for the twin crimes.

He also directed police commanders to intensify crime prevention measures that include establishments of checkpoints, visibility and strategic deployment. He likewisse urged anybody with information on the killings to assist in the conduct of the investigation.

Meanwhile, in the anti-drug campaign, Nartatez reminded officers to always uphold discipline, integrity and professionalism.

“We are making sure that all our operations strictly follow the police operational procedures that are anchored on integrity and the rule of law as part of our continuous efforts to win the trust and respect of the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said some PHP99.5 billion worth of illegal drugs have been confiscated so far under the Marcos administration. (PNA)