Police identify suspects in village chief killing

Police officials in Pampanga said they have identified the suspects in the killing of Barangay Balibago chairman Jinqui Quiambao in Masantol town.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO), said they are now building the case against the suspects.

Quiambao, along with several village chairmen, were ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen on November 25, 2025.

Quiambao died while another village chief was wounded following the incident.

Local officials have condemned the killing. The municipal government of Masantol offered some P100,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Quiambao is a first-term village chairman and a known supporter of former Patrol Party-list Rep. Jorge Bustos.

The late village chairman was on his way home along with other village chairmen when they were ambushed.

The group came from the birthday celebration of Mayor Danilo Guntu.