Police: KOJC’s 39th Feast of Passover went 'smoothly, peacefully'

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, September 2, 2024, that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s (KOJC) 39th Feast of Passover went “smoothly and peacefully” despite the ongoing search for its leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy within the compound.

In a statement, PNP chief General Rommel Marbil said the significant event for the KOJC community, proceeded without major incidents following the PNP’s meticulous planning and strategic, non-intrusive presence in the area to ensure the protection of human rights and public safety.

“Our objective is to harmonize our law enforcement duties with respect for religious freedoms and human rights. The peaceful conduct of the Feast of Passover amid the ongoing lawful police operation underscores our dedication to balancing security with reverence for sacred traditions,” Marbil said.

PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said that following a dialogue with concerned KOJC members and leaders, they agreed not to use the areas that are being subjected to police operations in a bid to find Quiboloy.

She said the police, however, suspended the operation in respect of the KOJC celebration.

The PNP maintained that the execution of a warrant of arrest (WOA) related to child abuse charges against Quiboloy and his co-accused was conducted primarily on lawful procedures and with utmost concern for the safety of all individuals present despite the stiff resistance from his supporters.

Fajardo said that determining the exact location of the heartbeat, which they have been monitoring since last week, remains challenging due to the underground tunnel and bunker where Quiboloy is suspected to be hiding, as they were designed to withstand both man-made and natural disasters.

She also maintained the PNP’s right to invoke Rules of Court (113).

Section 11 authorizes police officers to break into a building or enclosure in order to make an arrest either by virtue of a warrant or without a warrant.

The KOJC earlier questioned the drilling in several ground areas in the KOJC compound.

The PNP started its search of the KOJC compound on August 24. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)