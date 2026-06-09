Police launches investigation into deaths of Ateneo student-athletes in Aurora drowning incident

THE Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO 3) has launched a thorough investigation into the drowning deaths of two members of the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team during a team-building activity in Aurora province.

The victims were identified as Divine Adili, 21, and Rene Clert Baterbonia, 19, student-athletes of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who died after a drowning incident in the coastal town of Dipaculao on the afternoon of June 8, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, PRO 3 expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and the Ateneo community while assuring the public that investigators are working to establish a complete account of what transpired.

According to initial police findings, personnel from the Dipaculao Municipal Police Station immediately responded after receiving reports of the incident and coordinated with other government agencies for assistance.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, initial findings indicate that the victims were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters,” PRO 3 said in a statement.

“We respectfully ask the public to refrain from speculation and allow the authorities to complete the investigation. We also urge beachgoers and tourists to observe safety advisories and exercise extra caution when engaging in water activities, particularly in areas where strong currents may be present,” it added.

In a statement, the Ateneo de Manila University described the incident as a devastating loss for the university and the Blue Eagles basketball program.

“The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep them in their prayers during this most difficult time,” it said.

Ateneo said it has begun providing assistance and support services to the families of the victims, as well as to teammates and members of the university community affected by the tragedy.

“The University is providing support to the families of Rene and Divine, as well as to their teammates and members of the Ateneo community affected by this tragedy,” it added.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also expressed grief over the deaths of the two young athletes and announced its participation in efforts to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Their loss is a profound tragedy for Philippine sports and for all who knew and supported them,” it said.

The PSC said it is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations and is convening a panel of sports stakeholders to assist authorities in establishing a comprehensive account of the incident.

The body will support the efforts of the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice while examining whether additional safeguards may be needed to protect athletes during training camps, team-building activities and other sports-related events.

The review will focus not only on determining what happened but also on evaluating existing policies, safety protocols and training practices across sports programs.

“The goal is not only to understand what happened, but to ensure that lessons learned lead to safer, more responsive systems that protect athletes while sustaining high-performance sport,” the PSC said.

“Excellence in sport requires environments that push human potential, but never at the expense of safety,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)