Police, military, PCG, DepEd turn over personnel, resources for BSKE 2023

THE Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Department of Education (DepEd) simultaneously turned over on Monday, October 23, 2023, some of their personnel and resources to aid the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the safe conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

The ceremonial turnover was held in Camp Crame, Quezon City where over a thousand PNP, AFP and PCG contingents who will be deployed for the conduct of security operations, and DepEd personnel who will facilitate the voting were physically present while the others attended virtually.

The PNP will deploy over 187,000 personnel during the BSKE, while the AFP will field more than 117,000 troops, and PCG with over 30,000 personnel.

The DepEd said 494,662 personnel will serve as board of election inspectors.

The PNP, AFP, PCG and DepEd all committed to the Comelec their full support to ensure a safe, peaceful and clean BSKE 2023.

The AFP and the PNP also reminded their men to be extra wary of what is happening on the ground to thwart any possible threats in relation to the elections.

“To all the personnel who will be deployed to guarantee the success of the BSKE, I offer my heartfelt guidance and support. Your devotion to this duty is vital, but it must be matched with the same level of care and responsibility for yourselves. Prioritize your well-being, both physically and mentally. We are at our strongest when we care for ourselves and each other. By safeguarding your health, you enhance your ability to fulfill your duties effectively,” PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

“In this challenging task that lies ahead, remember that you are not alone. You stand shoulder to shoulder with your fellow Filipinos, with our partners in the Comelec, DepEd, AFP, PCG, and your brothers and sisters in the PNP. Together, we form a united front, working to serve and protect the interests of our fellow citizens and our beloved nation,” he added.

The DepEd also appealed to the PNP and AFP to ensure their security considering the incidents in the past where teachers experienced harassment and intimidation by some groups especially on Election Day.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia has expressed gratitude to the AFP, PNP, PCG and DepEd for their full support to the National Government. (SunStar Philippines)