Police nab 2 in CSF for electricity theft

Police arrested two men on December 30, 2025, for illegally tampering electric meters.

The arrest happened during an operation in San Fernando, Pampanga.

​

​The investigation began when a witness reported a man known as "Albert."

In May 2025, Albert told the victim he could lower her electricity bill for P30,000.

He claimed his method was legal and would only "improve efficiency."

The victim eventually paid a discounted price of P20,000.

Albert and a companion then took the electric meter down, opened it inside the house, tampered with the parts, and put it back on the power pole.

In June 2025, the local power company noticed the victim’s bill was unusually low.

After testing the meter, they discovered it had been tampered with.

​The company sent a demand letter to the victim. Fearing trouble, the victim confessed and told them about Albert.

When the suspect called the victim again to offer more "services," she worked with the power company and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to set a trap.

​

Detectives caught the two suspects in the act of tampering with a meter.

Police seized several items at the scene, including a tampered electric meter and broken seals; tools like pliers, scissors, and wire cutters; electronic parts (resistors) used to cheat the meter; ladder and a mobile phone.

The officers used body cameras during the arrest to follow official rules.

​

Power companies warned that stealing electricity is a serious crime. It is not only illegal but also dangerous, as it can cause fires and damage the power quality for the whole neighborhood,

The two suspects now face charges for violating the Anti-Electricity Pilferage Act.

Power distributors advise the public to avoid illegal services that claim to reduce electricity costs.

Engaging in these activities is a violation of the law. While these scams may seem helpful at first, the company said it will eventually detect the fraud and file criminal charges against both the service provider and the homeowner.