Police officer, suspect dead in gunfight 

A POLICE captain was killed during a gunfight with a suspect whom he had questioned for carrying a firearm.

Based on a police report, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Police Captain Roland Moralde, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFB) 14, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), accosted Mohiden Ramalan Untal, who was carrying a short firearm on his waist at the Public Market in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

A confrontation ensued when Moralde attempted to conduct a frisk, leading to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the instantaneous death of the suspect.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said five other suspects, including two policemen, arrived at the scene and engaged in the gunfire that resulted in the killing of Moralde.

The two cops and the three civilians were relatives of the suspect Moralde killed.

The two cops have already surrendered along with their firearms, while manhunt operations are still ongoing against the three others.

They will be facing charges for murder.

“Ang lumalabas po na motibo ay paghihiganti dahil ‘yung yung limang suspect po ay kamag anak nung unang suspect na napatay ni Captain Moralde,” said Fajardo.

(The apparent motive appears to be revenge because the five suspects are relatives of the first suspect killed by Captain Moralde.)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned the tragic loss of Moralde.

PNP chief General Rommel Marbil extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of Moralde, as he reaffirms the PNP’s commitment to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the motives behind the incident and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Marbil urged individuals with relevant information to come forward and cooperate with authorities.

“Let us stand united in condemning all forms of violence and in supporting our law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to protect and serve our communities," Marbil said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)