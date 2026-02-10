Police official, 11 others charged over hazing of new Basilan cops

TWELVE policemen were charged over the alleged hazing of newly assigned police personnel of Lamitan City in Basilan.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said among those charged with violation of the anti-hazing law were a police colonel, a police major, five police corporals, and five patrolmen.

Tuaño said the 12 personnel are currently under restrictive custody of the Bangsamoro Regional Police Office, along with 10 more policemen, who are still being investigated over their participation in the hazing of over 120 newly assigned policemen on February 6.

He said 55 more policemen of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-14B (RMFB-14B) were under probe over the hazing incident but they were not placed under restrictive custody.

Tuaño said the police colonel, who was among those charged, served as the force commander and he was present when the maltreatment was happening.

“Ayon po sa ating imbestigasyon na natanggap natin sa PRO-BAR, ito po ay di lang dahil sa EO 262 o command responsibility. Ito daw po ay nakitang pisikal na presence habang nangyayare ang mga insidente,” he said.

(According to our investigation received from PRO-BAR, this is not just because of EO 262 or command responsibility. It was observed that there was physical presence while the incidents were occurring.)

In a statement, Nartatez reiterated that the PNP enforces a zero tolerance policy against hazing, emphasizing that personnel found to have participated in, organized, or facilitated hazing activities are subject to administrative sanctions, including dismissal from service, and may also face criminal liability in accordance with the law.

“All PNP units are directed to ensure strict compliance with anti-hazing policies, conduct proper monitoring during training and initiation periods, and immediately report and address any suspected violations, reflecting the PNP’s duty to safeguard personnel and enforce the rule of law. These measures reflect the PNP’s commitment to uphold discipline, professionalism, and respect for human dignity within its ranks,” he said.

“Hazing has no place in the organization, and violators will be held accountable without exception,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)