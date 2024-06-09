Police official arrested over carnapping

A POLICE lieutenant colonel and two of his alleged civilian cohorts were arrested over their alleged involvement in carnapping.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Ines Jr., 52, and his two cohorts, namely, Michael Perez Bautista, 42, and Lyn Salazar Tuazon, 52, were arrested in an entrapment operation in Parañaque City on June 5.

The operation stemmed from a complaint of a car owner who sought police assistance after learning, through the supposed buyer, that her vehicle, who was rented by Perez, was being sold for P350,000.

The buyer contacted the owner indicated in the vehicle’s documents through a messaging application to verify if she was indeed selling the vehicle.

The complainant said Tuazon arranged the rental of her vehicle online while Bautista was the one who received the car.

The rent was for two days but the vehicle was not returned on time.

The police are now conducting an investigation to verify the allegation that Ines was giving orders regarding the sale of the rented car, based on his presence and arrest during the operation.

Appropriate criminal charges are now being prepared against the arrested suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)