Police official arrested over indiscriminate firing of firearm

COPS arrested a police official over alleged illegal discharge of firearms during a confrontation with another customer in a Quezon City bar.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brigadier General Red Maranan identified the arrested police official as Lieutenant Colonel Mark Julio Abong who is currently assigned to the Legal Service at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame.

Maranan said based on initial investigation, Abong, for an unknown reason, collared the manager of Ralyoz Bar in barangay Laging Handa at around 1 a.m.

Abong also had an argument with another bar customer where he indiscriminately fired his firearm twice and pointed it to the other person.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were one glock 40 pistol with serial number AAMA005, one magazine loaded with nine 40 calibre live ammunition, and two empty 40 calibre cartridges.

Abong will be charged for illegal discharge of firearms and alarms and scandals in relation to omnibus election code, physical injury and slander by deed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan said the organization will not tolerate such actions.

Abong was the former chief of the QCPD- Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit who was relieved in August 2022 following his involvement in a hit-and-run incident which resulted in the killing of a tricycle driver while his passenger was injured.

He was found guilty by the People’s Law Enforcement Board of the city government of multiple charges of grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer with the aggravating circumstance of employment of fraudulent means to conceal an offense. (SunStar Philippines)