Police official dead after robbing convenience store

A POLICE official was killed as he tried to elude arrest after robbing a convenience store in Marilao, Bulacan Monday, November 10, 2025.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Colonel Angel Garcillano said Marilao police launched a dragnet operation around 7 p.m. after receiving a distress call from a convenience store employee about a robbery committed by a lone suspect wearing a red hoodie.

The suspect immediately fled but was cornered by responding police officers in a nearby barangay.

“Base sa backtracking ng ating kapulisan, dumaan muna siya sa isang barangay, nagpagpag siya, nag-remove siya ng kanyang red jacket, and nagkaroon ng spotting activities his second victim,” said Garcillano.



(Based on the backtracking done by our police, he first passed through another barangay, shook off any pursuit, removed his red jacket, and began spotting activities for his second victim.)

“We have the affidavit of the crew ng convenience store and let me inform everybody na nung nagkaroon ng dragnet operation, ‘yung crew ng convenience store was present inside the patrol car. Nung nag-overtake ‘yung motor ng suspect, yun ‘yung time na sinabi ng biktima, ‘yung crew, na siya ‘yun kasi ang pinagbasehan niya ‘yung motor mismo,” he added.



(We have the affidavit of the convenience store crew member, and let me inform everyone that during the dragnet operation, the crew member was inside the patrol car. When the suspect’s motorcycle overtook them, that was the time the victim, the crew member, said it was him, because he recognized the motorcycle itself.)

Garcillano said the suspect tried to fight it out with the police, prompting them to fire back.

Recovered from the suspect’s motorcycle compartment were the red hoodie jacket and the money he took from the convenience store.

National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo identified the suspect as Police Captain Ronnie Sarto, assistant chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Section of the Caloocan City Police Station.

“Based doon sa ating investigation, meron silang previous na business na nalugi nung time ng pandemic. So yun ‘yung possible na reason bakit nagkaroon siya ng pagkagipit ng pera,” said Asilo.



(Based on our investigation, they previously had a business that went bankrupt during the pandemic. So that’s possibly the reason why he experienced financial hardship.)

“Based doon sa pag-check natin, medyo sagad na siya sa loan,” she added.



(Based on our checks, he was already heavily indebted.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)