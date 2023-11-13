Police official tagged in beauty queen’s killing

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has referred the filing of charges against a police official and three others over the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Christine Camilon.

In a press conference Monday, November 13, 2023, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said that charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention were referred for filing against Police Major Allan de Castro, Jeffrey Ariola Magpantay and two John Does.

She said De Castro was assigned at the Calabarzon regional police office before he was placed under restrictive custody due to implication of the beauty queen’s disappearance.

“Kung matatandaan niyo may isang malapit na kaibigan ‘yung biktima na nagsabi na noong October 12 before her reported disappearance ay magka-text sila. There were exchanges of text claiming na sinasabi ito (De Castro) ‘yung kikitain ng biktima prior to her disappearance,” said Fajardo.

(If you remember, the victim had a close friend who said that on October 12 before her reported disappearance, they were texting each other. There were exchanges of text claiming that De Castro will be meeting Camilon prior to her disappearance.)

“’Yung isa tao naman na nabanggit ko kanina (Magpantay) ay ito naman ang close associate na identify nung dalawang witness na nakita na may isang duguang babae na inililipat from the Nissan Juke papunta sa isang red CRV. So ito ‘yung mga naging basis,” she added.

(The other person I mentioned earlier (Magpantay) is the close associate identified by the two witnesses who saw a bloody woman being transferred from the Nissan Juke to a red CRV. So these are the bases.)

Fajardo said police investigators are also processing the hair strands and blood stains recovered in the red vehicle, which was recovered last week in Batangas City.

She said it may serve as additional pieces of evidence against the possible suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)