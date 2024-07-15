Police on alert for arrest of Alice Guo, 7 others

POLICE commanders have been alerted for the possible apprehension of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and seven others following the issuance of an arrest order against them by the Senate.

In a press briefing on Monday, July 15, 2024, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP is providing security assistance to the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms (Ossa) in the hunt of Guo, her father Jian Zhong Guo, her alleged mother Wenyi Lin, brothers Siemen and Wesley Guo, sister Shiela Guo and her alleged associate, former deputy director of the Technology and Livelihood Resource Center Dennis Cunanan.

On Saturday, June 13, Guo’s accountant, Nancy Gamo, who was also a subject of the arrest order, was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Senate.

The Ossa was given 24 hours to serve the arrest orders and detain the said individuals at its office until they appear and testify before the Senate committee investigating Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), or purge themselves of contempt.

The arrest order cited Guo’s refusal to appear before the Senate as having “delayed, impeded, and obstructed” the inquiry into human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and physical abuse and torture violations at the gaming hub.

Guo filed for a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court seeking to annul and set aside the arrest order issued against her by the Senate, noting that she has already been adjudged guilty of all sorts of crimes.

In a letter, Guo told the Senate that she could no longer attend the hearing due to health and mental concerns.

Guo said she failed to present a medical certificate in support of her claims as no medical professional wanted to be implicated in the investigation.

In a television interview, Guo’s legal counsel Stephen David assured that Guo is still in the Philippines although he is not aware where she is exactly.

“Sabi nga niya sa akin, paano naman siya makakalabas ng Pilipinas, may lookout order siya at saka ang higpit ng mga airports natin. Ayaw ko namang insultuhin ang ating mga Immigration na kaya silang palusutan ng isang tao,” he said.

(She told me, how can she get out of the Philippines when she has a lookout order and our airports are tight. I don't want to insult our Immigration and say that one person can sneak past them.)

He said the mayor will surrender once her mental state becomes well. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)