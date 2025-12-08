Police presence, assistance assured during 3-day transport strike

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized sufficient personnel and resources to assist in maintaining peace and order during the three-day transport strike starting Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police commanders were also instructed to coordinate with local government units and other government agencies for a unified response to cushion the effects of the transport strike.

“Our personnel will be on the ground not only to secure the protest action but also to conduct assessment on areas that need mobility assets for our kababayan (countrymen) that may be stranded,” Nartatez said.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to guarantee public safety, maintain smooth mobility, and ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted during major public activities such as transport strikes.

“Our goal is to make sure that the protest action will be done peacefully and orderly similar to the same activities in the past,” he added.

Nartatez said police officers will be deployed to key transport hubs, main thoroughfares, and affected routes to ensure peace and order.

Police vehicles will also be placed on standby to provide immediate assistance to commuters who may experience delays or difficulty finding transportation.

He assured the public that the PNP remains committed to working closely with transport groups and other stakeholders to prevent disruptions and ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the strike.

Transport group Manibela announced a nationwide transport strike from Dec. 9 to 11 to protest what it described as excessive penalties and the slow processing of government documents.

It has indicated the possibility of extending the strike but Nartatez assured that the PNP’s security and assistance measures will remain in place for as long as necessary.

In previous strikes, no untoward incidents were reported due to the close coordination and cooperation between transport groups and authorities. (PNA)