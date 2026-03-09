Police probe security lapses in Parañaque condo shooting

PARAÑAQUE City police are investigating potential security lapses at a condominium complex where a shooting left two people dead and four others injured.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Parañaque police chief Colonel Nicolas Piñon said the National Capital Region Police Office-Regional Civil Security Unit is assisting the probe to determine if the incident involved neglect.

On March 4, a 59-year-old resident opened fire at the condominium’s basketball court following an altercation over noise. Police arrested the suspect on March 6.

Records show the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide issued in June 2023.

Piñon said police coordinated with the condominium management regarding the warrant in 2024.

“So nai-serve siya ng March 11, 2024 nakipag-coordinate ‘yung warrant officer natin doon sa condominium allegedly hindi siya nakita doon at ‘yung security ay parang sinasabi nung ating warrant officer hindi cooperative,” Piñon said.

(So it was served on March 11, 2024. Our warrant officer coordinated there at the condominium; allegedly he was not seen there, and the security, according to our warrant officer, seemed not cooperative.)

Prosecutors filed two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder against the suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)