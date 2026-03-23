Police recovers firearms, explosives in Nueva Ecija

Police recovered firearms, explosives, and ammunition in Barangay Bugnan, Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija over the weekend.

The operation stemmed from information provided by a former Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) member who voluntarily surrendered on March 12, 2026.

Acting on the intelligence report, elements of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), including the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), 2nd PMFC, and personnel from various municipal police stations, conducted an operation from March 18 to 20, 2026.

Recovered items include two unmarked .38 caliber revolvers; four rounds of .38 caliber ammunition; 17 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition; 15 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition; one magazine for a 5.56 mm rifle; one magazine for an M14 rifle; three 40 mm high-explosive (HE) grenades believed to be used by CTG elements; one hand grenade; one rifle grenade (HE); one 9V battery (King Ever); and approximately 12 meters of flat cord.

“Operations like this demonstrate the importance of timely intelligence and community cooperation in preventing violence and saving lives,” said Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police. “Kasabay ng aming mga hakbang, patuloy ang PNP sa pagbibigay-serbisyo at proteksyon sa ating mga kababayan.” (PNP-PIO)