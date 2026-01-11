Policeman kills 3 cops, woman in Negros Oriental

FOUR individuals, including three policemen, were shot dead by a police officer in Sibulan, Negros Oriental on Friday, January 9, 2025.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. identified the suspect as Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon, who surrendered to the Tanjay City police over an hour after the incident.

Saycon first shot Shiela Mae Dinanao inside a bar in Barangay Tubtobon, prompting his fellow cops who were his companions in the bar to place him under arrest and disarm him.

While on their way to the police station, Saycon allegedly drew his firearm and shot his fellow cops, identified as Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, the police chief of Sibulan town; Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Chua; and Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor.

Nartatez ordered the Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) to examine all possible angles that may have led to the incident.

“While the involved policeman is already under police custody, I have directed the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure that there will be no cover-ups,” he said.

He said airtight criminal and administrative cases will be filed against the police sergeant to ensure that he will not only be kicked out of police service but also to go straight to jail.

Nartatez also warned all policemen to refrain from engaging in any act that will compromise the integrity and image of the entire PNP, as he stressed that the organization maintains a policy of zero tolerance for any immoral, illegal, or unethical act that tarnishes the image of the service or undermines public confidence.

“All PNP personnel are reminded that they are expected to remain physically, emotionally, and psychologically fit to perform their duties at all times. Any behavior that impairs judgment, weakens control, or poses risk to others is unacceptable,” he said.

“Wearing the uniform is a privilege that carries immense responsibility. Discipline, accountability, and integrity are non-negotiable in ensuring that the organization remains worthy of the trust and confidence of the Filipino people,” he added.

The top cop also ordered all unit commanders and heads of offices to properly supervise their men in upholding discipline and professionalism following the incident.

Nartatez said commanders are expected to enforce close supervision and act decisively on any misconduct of their men.

“Command responsibility applies at all levels, and failure to enforce standards will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)