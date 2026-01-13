Policeman stabs fellow cop inside Camp Crame

A POLICEMAN who is under restrictive custody over a robbery case stabbed a fellow cop inside the police headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

In a report, the Anti-Organized Crime Unit said while preparing for a scheduled preliminary investigation at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, the victim entered the kitchen to have breakfast.

The suspect also entered the dining hall and suddenly drew a kitchen knife.

The victim embraced the suspect in an attempt to restrain him.

The suspect stabbed the victim in his back.

The victim was rushed to the PNP General Hospital (PNPGH) for medical attention. He is currently under observation due to blood loss.

The suspect was placed under custody pending administrative and criminal investigation.

Investigators said prior to the incident, an officer already took note of the sudden change in behavior of the suspect.

The victim and the suspect were placed under restrictive custody in December 2025, along with four other police personnel, for allegedly stealing P13 million worth of cash evidence seized from an alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in Bagac, Bataan in 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)