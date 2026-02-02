Political parties told: Nominate only 1 bet for Antipolo special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding all political parties participating in the March 14 Antipolo City (Second District) special polls to nominate only one candidate or risk invalidating their nomination.

According to Resolution 11186, the Comelec said political parties cannot nominate more than one candidate for the position of Member of the House of Representatives for the 2nd Legislative District of Antipolo City.

“If the political party nominates more than one candidate for the position, all of the nominations shall be denied due course by the Commission, and the candidates shall be declared independent,” the Comelec stressed.

It also stressed that all certificates of nomination and acceptance (Conas) must be filed simultaneously with the certificate of candidacy (COC) of the nominated candidate.

The Cona is expected to contain the name of the political party; the name and original signature of the authorized officer of the nominating party; the jurisdiction or place of authority of the authorized officer; and the signature of the nominee.

“If the aspirant is nominated by a registered political party, the said aspirant must submit a Cona from the registered political party, as the case may be,” the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission called on all political parties to submit their Sworn List of Authorized Signatories before the February 5 deadline.

The Comelec said the Sworn List must be personally submitted to the Law Department by the party’s chairperson, president, or secretary-general on or before February 5.

“These shall include three specimen signatures, their position in the political party, and their respective jurisdiction or place of authority to nominate and sign the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (Cona),” the Comelec said.

It added that the chairperson, president, or secretary-general is required to present a sworn board resolution or secretary’s certificate as proof of authority to submit the Sworn List.

The Commission said that Sworn Lists submitted by persons other than the authorized officers shall be deemed not filed.

In case a political party fails to submit the Sworn List within the prescribed period, the Commission shall consider the Sworn List submitted for the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections, if any. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)