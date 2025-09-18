Poll chief: Gun ban, other prohibitions still in effect in Barmm

These include the carrying of firearms; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates; suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials; and the transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, among others.

The poll chief, thus, urged everyone in Barmm to continue adhering to the rules.

"Everything that is prohibited during the election period is still in effect. You will be arrested and charged so don't make an attempt (to violate) anymore," said Garcia.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Comelec announced the indefinite suspension of all its preparations for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections.

This was after the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) that enjoins the Comelec and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority from enforcing BAA 77.

The suspension of the Comelec's preparations effectively put in limbo the conduct of the October 13 polls.

Poll watchdog support

The Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC), in a statement, expressed support to the Comelec regarding its decision to freeze its preparations for the BPE.

"The IEMC fully supports the Commission on Elections in its decision to halt preparations for the October 13 elections until the Supreme Court clarifies the implications of its order temporarily enjoining the implementation of BAA 77," said the umbrella group.

"Comelec is correct in asserting that neither BAA 77 nor the repealed BAA 58 can serve as a legal foundation for the parliamentary district elections scheduled for October 13," it added.

Still, it called on all concerned agencies to hasten the resolution of the legal questions regarding the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 77.

"The IEMC strongly urges the Supreme Court, Comelec, and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to immediately resolve the outstanding legal issues surrounding the regional parliamentary elections in the Barmm so that the elections can proceed on October 13, or at the earliest possible date thereafter," said the IEMC.

The IEMC is a Comelec-recognized BPE watchdog, and is composed of Institute for Autonomy and Governance, National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel), Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame of Midsayap College, Coalition for Social Accountability and Transparency, Conflict and Climate Action Asia, and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)