Poll chief pushes for guidelines on green campaigning

WITH concerns over climate change increasing by the day, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now considering making campaign activities more environment-friendly.

In a memorandum addressed to the commission en banc, Comelec Chairman George Garcia asked his colleagues to consider creating the Committee on Environmentally Sustainable Elections.

"The undersigned respectfully recommends to the Honorable Commission En Banc the creation of the Committee on Environmentally Sustainable Elections, who shall study and propose measures that will minimize the environmental impact of campaign activities, such as rallies and sorties, and the production and eventual disposal of campaign materials," said Garcia.

He said the committee is projected to be guided by the current environmental laws, rules, and regulations.

Garcia said it is also expected to adopt the current best practices in terms of environmental sustainability in elections and the recommendations of environmental groups and election stakeholders.

In a phone interview, the poll chief said the proposal is part of the Comelec's efforts to help in the fight against climate change.

"This is our little way of contributing to this cause for the generations yet to come," said Garcia.

In the past, candidates and political parties have been using campaign materials that contribute largely to the country's waste products.

These include printed campaign materials in papers, tarpaulins, plastic, and even rubber.

There are also instances in the past where campaign materials are pasted or stapled in trees and other plants. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)