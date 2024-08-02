Poll chief says resignation won't end 'demolition job'

AMID calls for his resignation due to allegations of corruption and bribery, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia on Friday, August 2, 2024, expressed belief that heeding such calls will not be the end of the ongoing "demolition job."

In an interview, Garcia said he is convinced that his resignation would not guarantee the end of the ongoing black propaganda, while hinting that he is not its real target.

"The question is, if I leave the Comelec, will the demolition job stop? Is it a guarantee that if the present chairman is out, the mud being thrown at the Comelec will cease?" Garcia said.

"Will all of this end, especially if the Comelec still pushes through with the use of the new machines? I am telling you, resignation is not the solution to this," he added.

The poll chief said the demolition job against him and the Comelec will only cease once those behind it are revealed.

"The solution here is to know the whole truth: who are the ones behind all of this?" said Garcia.

Asked if he is saying that the 2025 automated election system (AES) contract with South Korean firm, Miru Systems, is the root cause of the demolition job, he did not give a direct answer.

"In all the press conferences, towards the end, they will say 'why not use the old machines of the previous service provider?' It is puzzling how come the issue is on supposed bribery and corruption, but there is a call for the reuse of the old machines," pointed Garcia.

On Thursday, Sagip party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta renewed his allegations of bribery and corruption against Garcia, citing supposed offshore accounts with deposits from South Korea, and called for a congressional inquiry.

"The lawmaker said it would be good if Garcia resigned if he is unable to explain the presence of such overseas bank accounts.

Garcia has repeatedly denied Marcoleta's allegations, saying that he has a sworn denial of owning such offshore or local bank accounts, and pointing out that the accusers have continuously failed to make their allegations under oath.

He also welcomed the impending investigation by the House of Representatives, as it will provide him with the opportunity to tell all. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)