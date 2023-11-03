Poll chief wants BSKE to be strictly non-partisan

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is longing for the day when the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will really be non-partisan as intended by the law.

In a press conference on Friday, November 3, 2023, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he is hoping that the barangay and youth polls will truly be insulated from interference and meddling of local government officials and politicians.

"It is said that the BSKE must be without any partisan political activity or non-partisan. Hopefully, it will include meddling and endorsement of politicians that are not candidates," said Garcia.

"The BSKE being non-partisan by nature is being destroyed whenever there are politicians meddling," he added.

The poll chief said it would be good if Congress will pass a law that will strictly define what a non-partisan BSKE means.

"We are appealing to Congress to properly define what is having no partisan political activity or a non-partisan barangay elections," Garcia said.

He said that through legislation, the previous Supreme Court (SC) ruling allowing politicians to endorse barangay candidates will be overruled.

"In Quintos vs Comelec, the SC said they can get involved in political activities because they are political by nature. But that is where the non-partisan nature of the BSKE gets destroyed," said Garcia.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the conduct of the barangay and SK elections must be non-partisan.

In the recently concluded BSKE, several local officials, including mayors, were accused of being involved in vote-buying activities. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)