Poll lawyer optimistic BBM to veto BSKE postponement bill

VETERAN poll lawyer Romulo Macalintal on Wednesday expressed optimism that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr shall heed his appeal to veto the bill that would result to the postponement of the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In a statement, Macalintal said he was able to receive an email from Malacañang stating that the letter-petition he submitted is currently being evaluated.

"Clearly, it indicates that the bill is under deep study by the President and opens a genuine possibility for a veto," Macalintal said.

"Otherwise, the Office of the Appointments Secretary would not even say that my request is under evaluation and I will be updated soon," he added.

He said he is now even preparing to personally discuss with Marcos why it is necessary to veto the enrolled bill.

"I look forward to meeting the President and his legal advisers to personally present my arguments and objections to the enrolled bill," said Macalintal.

Congress earlier passed the bill postponing the BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028.

For its part, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) disclosed that the measure is now currently in Malacañang.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he has been informed that the proposed law is now with the Office of the President.

"It was brought to Malacañang the other day for the President's signature or whatever course of action he plans to take," said Garcia.

"We are just waiting for the President's move—whether he will veto it or sign it into law," he added.

The poll chief said they remain hopeful that it will not take President Ferdinand Marcos Jr a long time to decide which action to take.

"It is the 23rd (of September) today. Hopefully, the law is made public—if it indeed is to be signed—before the 26th," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)