Poll lawyer to question BSKE postponement law before SC

FOLLOWING the signing of the law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), veteran poll lawyer Romulo Macalintal is looking to question its legality before the Supreme Court (SC).

In a statement, Macalintal said he believes that it was wrong for the BSKE to be pushed back from November 2026 to November 2028.

"Because this measure strikes at the heart of our democracy and reflects a grave abuse of discretion, voters like me are left with no choice but to bring this matter before the Supreme Court via a Petition for Certiorari," said Macalintal.

He noted how the law effectively extended the terms of incumbent officials by a total of three years considering that the BSKE was originally scheduled last December 2025, and that the poll exercise is delayed for another two years.

"Combined, this translates to three long years, where millions of Filipino voters are stripped of their fundamental right of suffrage," said Macalintal.

He also questioned the justification used by Malacañang in signing the law, particularly in claiming barangay and youth officials being needed for floods or other routine governance.

"Perennial calamities are managed year-round through established disaster frameworks and do not constitute a constitutional emergency that justifies disenfranchising the electorate by postponing the election," said Macalintal.

He said he is confident that the High Tribunal will side with his position that the BSKE should push through on November 2.

"We trust that the highest court will uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and protect the sovereign right of the people to choose their leaders on time," said Macalintal.

On Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326, which postpones the BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)