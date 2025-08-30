Pope appoints Pinoy priest as San Jose auxiliary bishop

POPE Leo XIV appointed a United States (US)-based Filipino priest on late Friday, August 29, 2025, as auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of San Jose in California.

In a report by CBCP News, the Pontiff has designated Fr. Andres Ligot as auxiliary bishop, and will assist Bishop Oscar Cantú in ministering to the people of the diocese.

“I am humbled by the Holy Father’s trust and by Bishop Cantú’s support,” Ligot said. "I renew my promise to serve Christ and His people with joy, especially those most in need."

The Ilocano priest appealed to the faithful to pray for him and his new mission.

"Please pray for me, that I may be a faithful servant and a good shepherd in our beautifully diverse Church,” the priest said.

Ligot was born in Laoag City in 1965, and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Laoag by Pope John Paul II on June 14, 1992, at St. Peter’s Basilica.

He studied philosophy at San Pablo College Seminary in Baguio City, and earned a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila in 1988.

He later studied at Bidasoa International Seminary in Navarra, Spain, thereby earning a master’s degree in theology; and went on to complete a doctorate in Canon Law at the University of Navarra.

In the Diocese of San Jose, Ligot has served as parochial vicar at St. John Vianney Parish (2003–2005), pastor at St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish (2005–2009), and judicial vicar (2008–2021).

Prior to his appointment, he served as pastor at St. Elizabeth of Portugal Parish, as well as the diocese’s vicar general and chancellor.

Established in 1981, the San Jose diocese is centered at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph in downtown San Jose and holds Sunday Masses in 15 languages.

The diocese has about 513,000 Catholics in 49 parishes, three missions, and one pastoral center, and supports 27 elementary and six high schools. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)