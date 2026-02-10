Pope elevates Holy Rosary Parish in Angeles City to a minor basilica

MANILA – Pope Leo XIV has elevated the Holy Rosary Parish Church in Angeles City to a minor basilica.

A decree dated Jan. 21, 2026 from the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments granted the elevation following a formal petition by the archdiocese.

Last year, San Fernando Archbishop Florentino Lavarias submitted the petition, citing the parish’s strong liturgical life and long-standing Marian devotion.

The decree was received on Feb. 10, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila by parish priest, Fr. Manuel Sta. Maria, together with other clergy members.

According to the parish priest, the honor reflects a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, shared not only by parishioners but by the wider Kapampangan community.

“This honor given to us is not only a testament to the Angeleños’ devotion to the Blessed Mother, but the Kapampangans’ faith as well,” Sta. Maria said on Tuesday.

The parish said the elevation coincides with several significant historical milestones for both the church and the city this year, including the 380th anniversary of the Battle of La Naval, the 230th anniversary of the founding of Barrio Culiat – later known as Balen Culiat and now Angeles City – and the 140th anniversary of the first Mass celebrated in Pisamban Maragul.

A minor basilica is a church granted special status by the pope in recognition of its historical significance, strong liturgical life, and importance as a center of worship.

Such churches are given particular privileges, including the right to display the papal symbols of the crossed keys and the conopaeum, or ceremonial umbrella, and are expected to model exemplary liturgical practices.

The Holy Rosary Parish is the first church in Pampanga to be granted such a title and only the 30th in the Philippines. The Solemn Declaration of the Minor Basilica will be announced soon. (PNA)