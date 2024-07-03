Pope Francis sends greetings to Filipino nation

POPE Francis, through Vatican Secretary for Relations and States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Gallagher, has extended greetings to the Filipino nation.

Gallagher, who is currently in the Philippines for a five-day visit, paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

“The Holy Father is sending you his greetings, Your Excellency. As most attached to the Filipino people [and] to the church in the Philippines,” he said, noting that Pope Francis is seeking to reconnect with the Philippines more than nine years after his visit to the country in 2015.

“I’m delighted it’s been possible to make this visit. It’s long overdue, in fact. But hopefully contacts will be renewed and continued. It’ a very, very thriving relationship, I think,” he added.

Gallagher said Pope Francis appreciates the Filipinos for their amazing work and contribution to the Catholic Church not only in the Philippines, but around the world, “bringing that faith with them, whenever they’re working.”

Marcos in return conveyed his good wishes to Pope Francis and highlighted the vibrant relationship between the Philippines and the Holy See, which spans 73 years since it was established on April 8, 1951.

Gallagher is set to visit Malaybalay, Bukidnon to participate in the Plenary Session of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on July 3.

The Archbishop will also celebrate Mass with the bishops in the Abbey of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay on July 4.

He will then deliver an address at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on July 5.

Filipinos in the Vatican are composed of clergies, religious workers, lay professionals and domestic workers. Among them is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was appointed as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples on June 5, 2022. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)